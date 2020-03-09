Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock duo, Best Coast! They’re a band that was heavily inspired by The Beatles and Beach Boys and 50’s/60’s pop music in general. They’ve dropped 4 albums, the latest, Always Tomorrow, was released last month. It’s an album about, “Leaving the darkness for the light, but still understanding that nothing ever is going to be perfect,” according to lead singer, Bethany Cosentino.

