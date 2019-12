Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock duo from L.A., Best Coast! Forming in 2009, the dup is comprised of Bethany Cosentino and Bobb Bruno. Originally inspired by The Beatles and The Beach boys, check out their version of the Beach Boys Christmas classic, “Little Saint Nick”! You can catch Best Coast at First Avenue on March 9th!

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook