Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American instrumental electronic, hip hip, jazz duo from Boulder, CO., Big Gigantic! The guys dropped their 7th studio album “Free Your Mind” back in Feb. A cool thing about these guys is that all their albums, mixes, remixes and singles are all available for free download on their website. Pretty neat.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook