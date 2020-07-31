Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer/songwriter, Billie Eilish! Billie is still super young and already racked up 5 Grammys in her short career. Today’s song is the first song since her James Bond theme, “No Time To Die,” and first song since quarantine. “My Future” is Billie Eilish’s most uplifting song yet, though it starts off as slow, about a minute and 45 seconds in, it picks up quite nicely, with a tempo you could probably dance to. She says her future is uncertain and crazy (like all of ours), but if you put work in and be hopeful, we’ll all be okay.

