Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American the one, the only, Billie Eilish! After a massively successful debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? that netted her 5 Grammy’s, she was recruited to take on the theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time To Die. No small task. The James Bond themes are always a huge part of the vibe and feel of the movie. They typically are a little sexy, a little mysterious, and a little dangerous. Hot take (or maybe not): BILLIE NAILED IT.

