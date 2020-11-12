Foo Fighters tour 2017

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer/songwriter, Billie Eilish! The 5-time Grammy Award winning artist dropped her first new song since July. The music video shows Billie wandering through an abandoned mall snatching up all the delicious snacks mall has. Mall food is great, isn’t it? “Therefore I Am” seems to be a stand-alone single at the moment…but you never know what Billie is gonna do next.

