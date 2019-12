Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band from Akon, OH, The Black Keys! The duo formed in 2001, and became a staple in the alternative revival of the 2010s, racking up 5 Grammy Awards. They took a 4 year hiatus in 2015 and returned in 2019 with a banger of an album, Let’s Rock.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook