Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American pop/indie band, Bleachers! Today’s song has a surprise guest on the track, “The Boss” Bruce Springsteen! Both hail from New Jersey and come together on the “Chinatown,” a slow burning buildup about being nervous and having mixed emotions on falling in love and opening up. A new Bleachers album is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2021. Watch today’s Top Prospects below!

