Today on Top Prospects we have brand new music from Canadian rock band, Bleeker. Formally known as Bleeker Ridge, the band started out as a Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh cover band. “Disaster” is a song about accepting that life is messy and chaotic, and all we can do is keep moving.

