Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie/rock band, Blindlove! Hailing from Salt Lake City, Utah, this 4-piece band is gaining some traction with their new song acoustic driven song, “I Wanna Be Okay” as it has now surpassed over 100,000 Spotify streams.

