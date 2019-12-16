Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band, blink-182! Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Matt Skiba (who replaced Tom Delonge) are back with a new Christmas song just in time for the holidays. Or maybe I should say back with a new anti-Christmas song…because this song is about someone who is tired of Christmas and just wants it to be over with. This isn’t the first time blink have dropped a Christmas song, either. Back in 2003 the band released another anti-Christmas song, “I Won’t Be Home For Christmas.”

