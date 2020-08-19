Processed with VSCO with kk1 preset

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from one of my all time favorites, blink-182! (Not blink one hundred and eighty two, you crazy Brits) They dropped a totally killer and more mature sounding album, Nine, last year and earlier this year we heard rumblings of a new blink song called “Quarantine” coming. The rumors had us all patiently waiting but it seemed to take a while. Well, here it is! Earlier in the year Travis Barker hinted that this song will be a fan favorite with sounds going back to their roots. I’m here to say…can confirm, it definitely sounds like old school blink! “Quarantine” does not feature Matt Skiba, however, due to….you guessed it, the quarantine. Mark Hoppus has also stated that blink is working on their next album currently, with no time table for release.

