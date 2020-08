Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American DJ/Basissist from New York, honestly what a name. How can you not be a rockstar with that name? She gained super popularity on TikTok by covering songs that got her over 600,000 followers and over 8 million likes.

