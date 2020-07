Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Canadian electronic duo, and Go Garage alum, Bob Moses! They are currently working on a concept album which should be out August 28th, unless coronavirus ruins that too. You can catch today’s track on the upcoming album, check it out!

