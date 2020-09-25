Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from indie/pop project consisting of Chilean-Norwegian singer/songwriter, Nicolas Munoz, A/K/A Boy Pablo. He writes, records, performs and produces all of the projects work. Boy Pablo debut album is set to release on Oct. 23, 2020 and is titled Wahcito Rico, which is the alter ego of Boy Pablo. The music video is narrated by Tiger King’s Rick Kirkham! He was the guy who filmed and documented Joe Exotic in the Netflix series, check it out below!

