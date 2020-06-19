Albuquerque/New Mexiko

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band from Nashville, Bully! Founded by Minnesota’s own, Alicia Bognanno from Rosemount! They’re gearing up for the release of their upcoming album, SUGAREGG which drops August 21st. Today’s song is an angsty/grungy song about the frustration of love having the ability to control your mental state, for better or worse. Frontwoman Alicia says the song was actually inspired by, believe it or not, Chumbawumba’s “Tubthumping”!

