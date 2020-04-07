Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English rock band, and one of my favorites, Bush! Fronted by Gavin Rossdale, who was married to Gwen Stefani for many years, formed the band back in 1992. Bush’s first album, “Sixteen Stone” will always be one of my favorite albums of all time. Bush recently released today’s feature and plans on dropping a new album, The Kingdom, which Rossdale says will be “heavier” and coming this May.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

