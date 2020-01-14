Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band from Bowling Green, KY, the Grammy Award Winning Cage The Elephant! Formed by brothers Matt and Brad Schultz, Cage has consistently been one of my favorite alternative bands, having more #1 alternative songs than any other band in the last decade. They dropped their 5th studio album, Social Cues (maybe my favorite album of the entire year), which has been nominated for Best Rock album at the 2020 Grammy’s. In “Black Madonna” you’ll get a shifty, suspicious, but smooth and nonchalant break up song, that is one of my favorite songs on the album.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

