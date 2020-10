Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band, Cage The Elephant! Cage won their second grammy with their incredible last album, Social Cues and have more #1 alternative songs than any other band in the passed decade. They are rumored to be in the studio currently demo-ing new music. Check out today’s pick below!

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook