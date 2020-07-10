Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from British dance DJ and production duo, Camelphat! These boys were all set to headline their own residency at a club in Ibiza (well, that’s awesome), but coronavirus had to ruin everything, so that’s on hold for now. They did however team up with rocker Yannis of the band Foals for a super vibey and moody song, “Hypercolour.” Look out for Camelphat’s debut album this summer!

