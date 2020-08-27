Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from 3-piece American indie/electro band, Cannons! They’ve also been described as “Nu-Disco” and “Future Boogie” if that helps. The reason being, it’s kind of hard to describe them, they have their own, cool, sexy vibe to them. They’ve been featured in countless TV shows and their album Shadows is HIGHLY recommended to check out! Today’s song, “Fire For You” is just an entire legit VIBE.

