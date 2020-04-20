Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects I’ve got new music from American alternative singer/songwriter, Chaz Cardigan! Chaz grew up in Kentucky and taught himself guitar, bass and drums to keep him busy. He moved out when he was 17 and headed to Nashville to try his luck at a music career. Chaz wrote this song after seeking help through therapy and this song is basically about being okay with not always being okay – everyone is broken someway or another.

