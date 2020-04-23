Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects I’ve got new music a side project of Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, Cheap Cuts! Pete has been teasing this up for a while and now we finally get it. It’s a song of spoken words by Pete over a fast beat. It’s kind of like all the thoughts, worries, and responsibilities in your head. “My anxiety now has a narrator” someone commented on YouTube, and that’s exactly how I felt listening to it! The song is about people constantly being on our phones, which is a blessing and a curse. Pete said that his phone gives him anxiety but also makes him feel “a bit lighter when I watch a video of raccoons walking around like people or whatever.” Touche. Anyways, I hope I don’t give you anxiety. If so, sorry in advance.

