Jeff Lipsky

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from late, great American singer, songwriter, musician, Chris Cornell. Chris tragically took his own life just over 3 years ago, but was known as one of the greatest musicians to live, having successful solo career, as well as fronting bands like Soundgarden, Audioslave & Temple of The Dog. Chris was teaching his daughter, Toni, how to play the Guns N’ Roses song “Patience” when he decided to record a cover of it, himself, in tribute to G&R’s reunion.

