Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer/songwriter from Atlanta, GA, Clairo! Today’s song is the 3rd single from her debut album, Immunity. Clairo has said the song is inspired by her first experiences of having crushes on older women in the media, she named Sophia Vergara and Sophia Coppola as examples, check out the song below!

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook