Today on Top Prospects we have new music from up and coming Canadian rock band, Cleopatrick! Growing up in a small town in Canada, Ian Fraser and Luke Gruntz have been friends since they were little kids. They took an interest in music and have since dropped 2 EPs and a bunch of singles. They have a VERY heavy High Suspect vibe and you can definitely hear it in “Hometown.” They have also been compared to bands like Catfish & The Bottlemen, Arctic Monkeys, and Royal Blood. They have a familiar yet new wave sound and I really dig it a lot. Check it out!

