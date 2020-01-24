Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie/rock band, Cold War Kids! CWK played our very first Go Fest in 2015 at Target field with Matt & Kim, Yelawolf, and Meg Myers. They got the name after traveling to Eastern Europe and seeing parks with empty statues from the fall of communism, and seeing empty playgrounds. They’ve dropped 7 studio albums with their latest, New Age Norms, which arrived back in November. Catch them at First Avenue tonight! (1/24/2020)

