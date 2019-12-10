Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie/rock band, Cold War Kids! They got the name after traveling to Eastern Europe and seeing parks with empty statues from the fall of communism, and seeing empty playgrounds. They’ve dropped 7 studio albums with their latest, New Age Norms, which arrived back in November. There tour will make a stop at First Avenue on January 24th!

