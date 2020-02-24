Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie/rock band, Cold War Kids! CWK played our very first Go Fest in 2015 at Target field with Matt & Kim, Yelawolf, and Meg Myers. Their last album, New Age Norms 1 dropped back in November, and they’re planning to drop their next, New Age Norms 2 later this year. “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now” is a song about being in a relationship and imagining what it would be like to have your freedom and wondering what it would be like on the other side, and when you get it, you crash and burn.

