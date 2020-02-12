Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from British rock band, Coldplay. They’re one of the biggest bands in the world. They’ve dropped 8 studio albums, with the latest, Everyday Life (double album) released back in November. The album is basically, self-explanatory. It’s about every day life situations that we’re all familiar with, but don’t pay much attention to. Today’s song, “Champion Of The World” is a tribute to Scott Hutchison, former frontman of Frightened Rabbit, after he took his own life after battling with depression in May 2018.

