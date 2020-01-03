Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English punk-rock band from London, Counterfeit! Having formed in 2015, they dropped their debut album in 2017 and have a second album on the way, with a shiny new tour to boot. The first single on their second album, “It Gets Better” is one half self-help, and one half punk-rock middle finger in the air, and I like it. I can definitely see myself having a couple pops at the bar with my buds and singing this song at the top of my lungs.

