Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American electro/rock band from Austin, TX, Culture Wars! The 3 piece are a relatively new trio with 1 EP which features 5 tracks, each one could probably be a radio single. Today’s song, “Leave Me Alone” is featured on the movie Bill & Ted Face The Music soundtrack.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook