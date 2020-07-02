Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Nepali-Canadian artist and producer, Curtis Waters! This up-and-comer is a jack of all trades. He moved around a little bit in his life, so he does it all. He writes, programs, produces and even designs his own artwork. His debut album Pity Party is set to drop early next year. If you’re on TikTok often, odds are you’ve heard of this song because currently it went viral!

