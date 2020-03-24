Photo by Jana Birchum

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from self-taught producer/musician, Sloan Struble, A/K/A/ Dayglow! Similar to Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Aaron Bruno of Awolnation, Dayglow likes to do it all himself. Songwriting, producing, performing, mixing, he does it all. His bedroom pop sound wreaks of positive, optimistic, good feeling vibes. Dayglow, within a year, started college, dropped his first album, and even played SXSW. The future looks bright for this guy.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

