Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from the most recognizable DJ/producer in the world, Deadmau5! He teams up with legendary production duo, consisting of Pharrell Williams, The Neptunes! This is a killer collaboration. The Neptunes are considered the most successful producers in music history, with 24 Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hits. Okay, I’ve hyped it up enough, but this song definitely does not disappoint.

