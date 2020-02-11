Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English singer, songwriter, musician, Declan Mckenna. DM dropped his debut album back in 2016 and is set to drop his second in 2020. Zeros is ready for release on May 15th. “Beautiful Faces” has been described as “a brace new anthem for doomed you” and “about young people in the modern world and how intimidating it can be. How scary it is to see so much and feel as though you’re doing nothing” Take a listen below.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

