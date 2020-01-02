Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American musician, Danny Rocco, A/K/A DES ROCS! We’ve had him on Top Prospects before, in the summer of 2018, before he was even signed. Well, he’s signed now, and making some pretty big waves. Today’s selection, “Used To The Darkness” is a song he wrote during a dark time in his life, and is about adjusting to the worst things in life, noting that his darkness became his new normal.

