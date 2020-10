Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American musician, Danny Rocco, A/K/A DES ROCS! We’ve had him on Top Prospects before, in the summer of 2018, before he was even signed. Well, he’s signed now, jumped on Muse’s Simulation Theory tour in 2019, and making some pretty big waves. “Bringing rock n roll back to the people” as he would say.

