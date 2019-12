Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Canadian Alternative Rock band, The Dirty Nil! in 2017 the band earned the Juno “Breakthrough Group of The Year” award, which is basically like winning a Grammy in the US. They consider themselves just a rock band but they have a punk-rock lean but also throw out some hard rock vibes, as well.

