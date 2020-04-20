Photo: Derick Daily

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects I’ve got new music from some legends, American record producer and DJ, DJ Shadow and American hip hop trio, De La Soul! This is the 3rd time these gents have all collaborated and boy, did they impress. The song features some NASA drops (I geek out on space stuff), some cool sampling and some serious and gnarly scratching. This sound should get you amped up!

