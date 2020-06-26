Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer, rapper, musician, Dominic Fike! One of my favorite shows of 2019 was seeing Dominic open up his very first show on his very first tour, right here in Minneapolis. He was visibly nervous, and made multiple mistakes, but he just kept on truckin’ and was very smooth about it. Love it. Dominic scored a $4 million record deal, without ever releasing a record. Absolutely crazy. He’s about to release his very first album later this year. It was pushed back due to what happened to George Floyd, right here in Minneapolis, and the conversations needed to be had around the country. Dominic wrote an eye-opening essay about his experience with police brutality, which you can find on his Instagram page.

