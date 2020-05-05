Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American pop-rock trio, DREAMERS! The Show Show alum originally created the song, “Heatseeker,” and then went back and revisited it with Grandson. The new track is a sequel to the original with a trippy video of Nick and Grandson being assaulted by false idols trying to take control of them. The original meaning of the song is about searching for truth and trying to find the right way through life. Check it out!

