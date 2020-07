Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from 23 year old English musician, Dylan Cartlidge. Hard to define this dude’s genre, but he’s been compared to everyone from Beck to Andre 3000. Dylan started writing raps when he was 13 and dropped his first official tracks in 2017. Last year he dropped his 4-song Monsters Under The Bed EP.

