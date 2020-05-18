Shervin Lainez

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie-pop band from right here in Minneapolis, Early Eyes! They started the band while enrolled at the University of Minnesota in 2016 and within a year, First Avenue named Early Eyes one of the best bands of 2017. The following year, City Pages named Early Eyes The Best New Band of 2018. Today we feauture their latest chill track “Clarity”!

