Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English guitarist, EOB! Ed O’Brien is probably most known for his work in the band Radiohead. EOB was named the 59th best guitarist of all time by Rolling Stone magazine. He also was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019 with his bandmates in Radiohead. EOB is doing a solo thing now with his first album dropping in April of 2020, called Earth.

