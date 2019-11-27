Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band from Little Rock, Arkansas, Evanesence! Formed in 1995, the band has seen some personele changes throughout the years, but what has always remained was singer, pianist front woman, Amy Lee. Amy’s voice has always been one of my favorite voices in music, with it’s powerful and beautifully haunting sound. Lucky for us, Evanescence are going to drop a brand new album in 2020, in which Amy said will be “Dark & heavy.” Bring it. Today’s pick is their latest, and it’s a Fleetwood Mac cover!

