Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band, The Federal Empire! A pretty new band, only dropping one debut EP thus far, but have picked up a lot of attention. Originally T.F.E. were hired to write songs for other bands and artists, such as The Chainsmokers and David Guetta. “I Never Liked Your Friends” is kind of a cynical love song, when the moment after you break up and don’t really have anything to say except, “I never liked your friends, anyways!”

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

