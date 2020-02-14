Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer, songwriter, producer, actor, Finneas Baird O’Connell, or as you probably know him, just Finneas. That Finneas. Billie Eilish’s brother. He recently won 5 Grammy’s for his work on Billie’s debut album. So, with Valentines Day in mind, let’s spread a little romance with this love song. Finneas says he was inspired to write this from a girl he was face timing while in Japan, whom he’d never met before, and wrote a song about the day he fantasizes he’d have with her.

