Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer, songwriter, producer, Finneas! Brother of Billie Eilish, Finneas producer her album, among many other songs for artists which has earned him 5 Grammys. After he released his debut EP, Blood Harmony he recently surprised dropped a Deluxe edition, which you can check out now.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook