Today on Top Prospects we have new music from singer/songwriter, musician, Michael Fitzpatrick, also known as Fitz from indie/pop band Fitz and The Tantrums! Fitz decided to venture off on his own with his first solo project, with a debut full-length album due out in 2021. Fitz wanted the song centered around an acoustic sound, very different from Fitz and The Tantrums, who have only used an acoustic guitar for one song spread out over 4 albums! “Head Up High” is a song about optimism, and to never get up, no matter how many times you get knocked down.

